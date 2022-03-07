Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $122.57 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.63 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

