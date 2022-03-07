Brookstone Capital Management Has $330,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $136.46 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,513 shares of company stock valued at $59,288,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

