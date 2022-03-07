Brookstone Capital Management Has $366,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

