Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 731 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.95 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $323.53 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.84 and a 200-day moving average of $408.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

