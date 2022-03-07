Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTEK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,719,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,886,000.

NYSEARCA GTEK opened at $30.03 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31.

