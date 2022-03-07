BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

BRP stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. 12,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

