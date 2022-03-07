Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.83.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.45. Zalando has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $62.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.