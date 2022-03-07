Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

BKE opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.