Bumble (BMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BMBL stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. Bumble has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after buying an additional 183,496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bumble by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bumble by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

