Bumble (BMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BMBL stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. Bumble has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
