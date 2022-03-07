Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $354,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.