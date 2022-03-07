Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $138.25 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

