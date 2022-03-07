Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.25 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.