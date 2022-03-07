BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

