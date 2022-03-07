BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

