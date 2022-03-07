Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.23. 1,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

