C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

