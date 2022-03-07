Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 196,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of CSTE opened at $11.49 on Monday. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

