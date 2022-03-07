California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 91,862 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 371.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 817,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 56.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 83,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 51.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 406,480 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DM opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

