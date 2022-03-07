California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $67.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

