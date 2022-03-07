California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,458 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

