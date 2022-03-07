California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,757 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of C4 Therapeutics worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,864,000 after buying an additional 507,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after buying an additional 215,781 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

CCCC opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

