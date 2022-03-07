California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 301 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 8,196 shares of company stock worth $303,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GABC stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

German American Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.