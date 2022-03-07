Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ELY stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

