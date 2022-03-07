Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ELY traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $21.72. 38,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Callaway Golf by 14.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 113.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

