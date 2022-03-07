Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 724 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $132.17 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.