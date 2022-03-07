Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

