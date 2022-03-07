Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 828.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 540,092 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $43.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $44.29.

