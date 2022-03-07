Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.71 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

