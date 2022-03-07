Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after buying an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,983,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,556,000 after acquiring an additional 859,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

