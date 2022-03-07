Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$169.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Shares of TSE:CM traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$158.37. 344,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,018. The firm has a market cap of C$71.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$122.21 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.7299992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

