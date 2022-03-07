Canandaigua National Corp Buys 903 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $235.81 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

