Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

