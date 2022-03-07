Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $266.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.80 and a 12-month high of $269.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.