Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $498.65 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

