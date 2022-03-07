Canandaigua National Corp Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $324.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.