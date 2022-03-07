Canandaigua National Corp Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.78. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

