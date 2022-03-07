Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $324.26 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.65 and a 200 day moving average of $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

