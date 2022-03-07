Canandaigua National Corp Sells 152 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $84,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $3,594,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73.
Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.
In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
