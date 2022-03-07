Canandaigua National Corp Sells 152 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $86.36 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

