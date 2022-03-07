Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFPUF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

