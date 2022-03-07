Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE CFX opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.41. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

