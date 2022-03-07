Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $476.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.75 and a 52-week high of $477.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.37.
Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.
In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
