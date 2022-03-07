Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.