Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.08

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 84706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.
CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.01.
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Mining (CSFFF)
