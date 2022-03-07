Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 384 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.