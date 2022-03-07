Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 639 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 47.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.24 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.