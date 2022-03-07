Captrust Financial Advisors Has $322,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

