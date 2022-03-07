Captrust Financial Advisors Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,481. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $269.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.18 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.