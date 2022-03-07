Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ABB were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,463,000 after buying an additional 273,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

