Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $340,000 Investment in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA FBGX opened at $608.38 on Monday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12 month low of $496.38 and a 12 month high of $895.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $717.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.